Alan Angels On Joining Violent By Design In Impact, Says Impact’s Locker Room Has a Family Feel

Alan Angels is a member of Violent By Design in Impact Wrestling, and he recently talked about whether he had any hesitation in jumping right into another faction right away. Angels was a part of the Dark Order in AEW, and he appeared on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz where he talked about joining the stable, how it’s different than the Dark Order and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On if he was hesitant to join a new faction right away: “You know, little bit. I think I might have a little PTSD just from being in the Dark Order. But the thing about the Dark Order is, there’s so many people, it’s very easy to get lost in the shuffle and all those guys are so talented that I think — like I said, it’s just easy to get lost in the shuffle. With this though, Violent By Design, now you know, there’s only three of us now. So I feel like there’s an opportunity for me to take a bigger role in the faction and really showcase what I can do as a wrestler, and as like a promo, and just as a talent in general. So I’m super excited for it.”

On VbD being different from the Dark Oder: “Yeah yeah, it does have a very different feel, for sure. It feels like we’re a main event faction with, we each have our own important role in the group.”

On how much of the locker room he knew before joining Impact: “I wouldn’t say half, but there’s definitely some of the guys that I know. Like the Chris Beys, and a few of the other guys that were there, for sure. Mike Bailey, I already wrestled him twice by the time I got there. So yeah, there’s definitely a comfortability that came with it. Also the locker room is much much smaller than AEW. So you know, the word family is like thrown around a lot in wrestling, but it really does have a more intimate feel in the locker room.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Paltrocast with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.