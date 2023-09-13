Aleah James Says She Was Originally Set To Join NXT After NXT UK Shut Down

Aleah James exited WWE over the summer, and the NXT UK alumna noted in a new interview that she was set to join NXT at one point. James spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On being set to join NXT at one point: “Originally I was meant to be in NXT and then plans changed, then it was Europe and then… I just feel like now is the time for me to just go on my own and, if that opportunity comes again, if anything starts up or wrestling in the States, anything like that, I feel like I need to do what’s best for me and what’s best for me is to just wrestle and to get the love for it back and to just feel what it feels like to be in the ring again. Because it’s been such a long time. You sometimes forget what it is that drew you to it in the first place. Because being in a match in front of an audience is a different feeling to being in a training match or having a training session. So I’m just craving that feeling and every time I watch anyone perform, I get jealous. I’m like, ‘I just want to feel that. I remember what that feels like. I want to feel it again.’ That’s just what I want really.”

On NXT Europe being delayed: “I guess with company stuff and business stuff, there’s not really much to say or what you can do about it anyway. You just kind of have to wait and see what happens and you can’t wait forever. You can’t hold your breath. So I just kinda let those things unfold and whatever happens, happens. If I get contacted, if I don’t, that’s just what it is, to be honest. You can’t keep wishing and wanting for something if you don’t know the ins and outs of it. That’s just my opinion.”