Aleister Black Talks About Rumors His Request To Go Back To NXT Was Shot Down, More

It was previously reported that WWE cut several talents from the roster yesterday, including Braun Strowman, Lana, Ruby Riott, Aleister Black and others. During a video stream on Twitch (via Fightful), Black spoke about rumors that his request to go back to NXT was shot down, as well as reports that Zelina Vega had been working with WWE on a return to the company. Here are highlights:

On reports that came out during his absence from WWE TV: “There are a lot of waves in WWE that you don’t understand. Don’t listen to anyone that says, ‘Oh, Vince was never high on Aleister.’ That’s not true at all. What murdered me was the seven months at home. During those months, there were different reports like ‘my NXT request got shutdown.’ That’s not true. It didn’t get shutdown at all, it got praised. The thought was, ‘I want to do it this way at first, if it doesn’t work, I can always put you back in NXT.’ I had a plans for that too. It wasn’t shot down hard at all.”

On reports that Zelina Vega was at the Performance Center and planned for WWE return: “There is the thing of ‘validating your stories’ as opposed to blatantly putting out stuff that harms people. Take in the fact that a couple of weeks ago, with my wife, that harmed her so much. Nothing but hate comments. All because someone was like, ‘sign up to my Patreon, I have news.’ There was literally no news. There was nothing.’