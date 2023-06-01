Alex Coughlin On the Best Advice Katsuyori Shibata Has Given Him

Alex Coughlin is set to face Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Championship on tonight’s ROH TV, and he recently recalled the best advice he got from Shibata. Coughlin spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about being a student at the NJPW LA Dojo that was led by Shibata.

“One thing he would always say is, ‘don’t think, just do. Keep it simple,'” Coughlin said. “It’s a problem that I, and I think a lot of people have. You get overwhelmed with the thoughts and the possibilities of everything that goes into pro wrestling, everything that goes into life.”

He continued, “One thing that I always try to keep in mind is take a breath, don’t overthink it, and just kick some ass. That’s exactly how I’m going to walk into June 1st. When I’m across the canvas from him, I’m not going to overthink it, I’m just going to do what brought me to the dance and what got me this far.”