Alex Hammerstone Wins First Place In Bodybuilding Championship

MLW star Alex Hammerstone own first place at the 2025 NPC/IFBB Pro League California State Championships over the weekend. The promotion posted to Instagram to reveal the news, writing:

“First place. Open Superheavyweight. Cali State Champion. Alex Hammerstone just dominated the stage, taking top honors and recognized for his vascularity. From the ring to the stage—unstoppable. #Hammerstone #Bodybuilding #CaliStateChampion #Superheavyweight #MLW #VascularAF #NoDaysOff”

The IFBB is the International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness.