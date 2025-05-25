wrestling / News
Alex Hammerstone Wins First Place In Bodybuilding Championship
May 25, 2025
MLW star Alex Hammerstone own first place at the 2025 NPC/IFBB Pro League California State Championships over the weekend. The promotion posted to Instagram to reveal the news, writing:
“First place. Open Superheavyweight. Cali State Champion.
Alex Hammerstone just dominated the stage, taking top honors and recognized for his vascularity.
From the ring to the stage—unstoppable.
#Hammerstone #Bodybuilding #CaliStateChampion #Superheavyweight #MLW #VascularAF #NoDaysOff”
The IFBB is the International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness.