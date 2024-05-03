Alex Hammerstone Pulled From TNA Under Siege, Lineup Changed

Alex Hammerstone will not compete at TNA Under Siege after all, prompting some changes to the show. PWInsider reports that Hammerstone was not medically cleared to wrestle and is out of his match with Jake Something on tonight’s TNA+ event.

Something will now face Rich Swann on the main card. Swann was scheduled to face Laredo Kid, who will now face KC Navarro.

Finally, Joe Hendry vs. Zack Wentz has been added to the show.

Our live coverage of the event is here.