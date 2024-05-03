Join 411’s Live TNA Under Siege Coverage

Hello TNA fans! I’m Theo Sambus, your host for this evening, as AEW Collision is once again pre-empted tomorrow night, and I needed my weekend fix of wrestling! It’s been a while since I’ve been able to check out a full TNA show, and this one has a few potential gems on paper so could be a fun night.

Mustafa Ali by all accounts has quickly made himself at home in a TNA ring, and he defends his X Division champsionship against Ace Austin tonight. That could be very tasty indeed, but we have a ton of other flavors to dive into elswhere – Hammerstone and Jake Something will provide us with our Big Meat Men match, and I’d expect Jonathan Gresham and KUSHIDA to have a gloriously technical bout. Plus Broken Matt Hardy, Mike Bailey & Trent Seven against The System in six-man action should undoubtedly be entertaining too.

First up, we have some Countdown to Under Siege action featuring the F.B.I, so let’s get to it.

Location: Albany, NY

Venue: Washington Ave. Armory

Commentators: Matt Rehwoldt & Hannifan

Countdown to Under Siege 2024

Rhino vs VSK

Rhino with repeated chops to VSK. They head to the floor, Rhino with a back suplex on the apron. Back to the ring, VSK springboards in with a senton for 2. He misses a splash off the turnbuckles, and Rhino hits a shoulder block to the midsection in the corner. He sets him up, GORE! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: ‘War Machine’ Rhino

Time: 3:38

Rating: N/R – Little more than a squash.

The FBI (Ray Jaz & Zak Clayton w/ Guido) vs The Batiri

Guido fires up Clayton & Jaz as this one begins. Obariyon starts out with Clayton, Clayton makes quick work of him and then tosses Kodama back and forth across the ring. Big boot takes Kodama down, tag to Jaz who hits the Sicilian Slice off the ropes. Exploder from Jaz. Obariyon in for some double teaming from the Batiri, who then mock the FBI. Clothesline takes down Jaz, tag to Clayton, pop up uppercut and the Batiri are sent to the outside. Powerslam to Obariyon, pin broken up by Kodama. Doctor Bomb neckbreaker connects from Clayton, Jaz hits the elbow, 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The FBI

Time: 4:15

Rating: ** – Perfunctory stuff, FBI looked decent here.

Backstage, Steve Maclin shows up late, and Kazarian isn’t happy about it. Maclin says they can go take care of business together.

[Digital Media Championship] KC Navarro vs Laredo Kid (c)

Commentary confirms that Hammerstone is injured, so tonight with get Rich Swann vs Jake Something later on instead. Armdrag by Laredo Kid, dropkick attempts miss, and they have a standoff. Wheelbarrow by Laredo but Navarro escapes, he doesn’t escape a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker though. Kid to the apron, Asai moonsault press! Nice height on that, tucking the legs too. 1, 2, no. Strike combination in the corner from Navarro, feint in the ropes, misses a rebound kick, hits a pop up dropkick to send Laredo Kid to the floor.

Kick to the midsection by Kid. Slingblade back in the ring from Navarro gets a 2. Clothesline from the champion, running forearm and a Michinoku Driver, followed by a twisting senton. Springboard elbow off the ropes, 1, 2, Navarro kicks out.Navarro sweeps the legs, hits a running pump kick to the face, and a tornado DDT in the middle of the ring. 1, 2, no.

Enziguri on the ropes by Laredo Kid, and they both head up to the top rope…TOP ROPE SPANISH FLY! 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL Digital Media Champion: Laredo Kid

Time: 6:41

Rating: **3/4 – A little heatless but no complaints here, Navarro did well considering this was wasn’t the original plan for the night.

Under Siege 2024 Main Show

Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs Steve Maclin & Frankie Kazarian

Alexander has brought Young some headgear to protect his injured ear, nice touch! Young guys right after Kazarian, who quickly tags out to Maclin. Shoulder block by Maclin, Young tags out to Alexander. Maclin wants no part of Alexander, so he takes out to Kaz. Josh avoids a clothesline and whips off a few armdrags, before hitting a rolling senton on Kazarian.

Alexander hits the ropes, Maclin sweeps the legs and Kazarian floors Josh from behind. Russian leg sweep by Kazarian gets 2. Tag to Steve Maclin, who hits a uranage across the knee. Kazarian back in, backstabber off the middle rope. Vertical suplex gets 2 for Kaz. Kaz grounds Alexander with repeated slaps and punches. Maclin in, knees to the back of the neck. Double suplex by Kazarian and Maclin, Kazarian makes the cover and gets 2. Boot to the side of the head by Alexander and Kaz heads to the floor. EY stalks him but Maclin takes him out. Kaz capitalises in the ring, but Alexander cuts off a top rope attack with a belly to belly suplex off the turnbuckles!

Kaz tags Maclin, EY tagged in too. Young with a running forearm, modified powerslam. Maclin and Alexander tussle now, German by Alexander! Multiple Germans, finishing with a half and half suplex. Kaz with a guillotine legdrop, and a slingshot DDT! But EY in with a neckbreaker! Body slam to Maclin, Young goes to the top, Maclin crotches him and knocks him into the tree of woe. Spear to Young, 1, 2, no. Maclin places Young on the ropes, Alexander tags himself in though. Maclin still tries to superplex Young, Alexander intercepts and hits a big powerbomb to the knee! 1, 2, no.

Olympic slam from Maclin, but EY comes in with an elbow drop from the buckles to make the save. Kaz tags in, EY tagged in too and now him and Kaz are legal. Lou Thesz press and Young tees off on him. Young goes for the piledriver, nope, Kaz goes for Fade to Black but Alexander hits him and EY gets a Code Red!

Maclin counters a piledriver. Psycho Knee to Kaz by accident! Alexander with a crossbody to knock Maclin out of the ring. Piledriver by EY to Kazarian! 1, 2, 3!

Winners: Eric Young & Josh Alexander

Time: 12:25

Rating: ***1/2 – Yeah this was a fun opener! Everyone on top form, nice back and forth, and EY gets a measure of revenge but still leaves things open for another singles match.