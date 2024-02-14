Alex Kane vs. Bobby Fish Set For MLW Intimidation Games

Alex Kane and Bobby Fish will do battle at MLW Intimidation Games later this month. MLW announced the match on Tuesday for the February 29th event, which airs on Triller TV+.

The full announcement reads:

Alex Kane vs. Bobby Fish signed for MLW Intimidation Games in NYC on February 29

Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced Alex Kane (cornered by Mr. Thomas) vs. Bobby Fish at MLW Intimidation Games'24 live and exclusively on Triller TV+ Thursday, February 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

New York City will host the first-ever encounter, which pits kickboxer Bobby Fish against world-class grappler Alex Kane, setting the stage for a battle of contrasting styles.

Will Kane’s renowned suplex system prove too much for Fish to handle, as he aims to execute his signature “Fade 2 Black” chokehold? Or will Fish’s blistering striking prowess be the key to unlocking victory, as he looks to unleash his hard-hitting strikes to neutralize Kane’s explosive power?

For Kane, this match holds particular significance, marking his first fight since his bout for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at SuperFight 4. With the pressure on the now-ex champion to secure a decisive victory and make a bold statement, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Meanwhile, Fish enters the ring as a decorated fighter with championships from across the globe under his belt. His return to an MLW ring for the first time since the fall of 2021 signifies a powerful comeback, and a win here would not only send a resounding message to MLW’s front office but also catapult Fish into the upper echelons of MLW’s top 10 rankings.

“This match has all the makings of a classic MLW showdown,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “MLW is the ultimate stage for fighters to showcase their styles. Will it be kickboxing or grappling that prevails? I can’t wait to find out.”

