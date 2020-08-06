wrestling / News
Alex Koslov Set to Return to Commentary For NJPW Strong
Alex Koslov is returning to commentary for NJPW Strong. NJPW announced that Koslov will be part of the commentary team for the show, which takes premieres Friday on New Japan World.
You can read the full announcement below:
Two time former IWGP Junior heavyweight Tag Team Champion Alex Koslov will be returning to NJPW on August 7 as he goes behind the commentary desk!
Koslov, who was part of the successful Forever Hooligans tag team with Rocky Romero before his 2015 retirement, will join Kevin Kelly each and every Friday night on NJPW STRONG.
Meanwhile, after their analysis on Lion’s Break Collision proved hugely popular with Japanese fans, katsuyori Shibata and Hiroshi Tanahashi will continue offering their colour analysis in Japanese.
NJPW STRONG starts Friday night August 7 at 10E/9C/7P on NJPW World!