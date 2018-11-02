Alexa Bliss Discusses the Origin of Her Cosplay Ring Gear, Talks Marvel and Disney Love

– Alexa Bliss spoke with SyFy for a new interview discussing her love of pop culture and more. Highlights are below:

On her love of cosplaying: “I started cosplaying back when I was with Blake & Murphy; we decided that we were going to do an Iron Man gear, and that was the first one. It was so much fun to bring a little bit of our personal interests into the ring — especially because sometimes, when you’re so set in the storyline, in the character, you kind of lose who you are outside of that. So I love to take a lot of different inspiration for my gear, and I’m a big horror movie fan so I’ve done Freddy [Krueger], which was probably my favorite; and Chucky, which took me about a year to be able to actually do it. Because first it got turned down, and so then I kind of had to sneak it in on Halloween last year. I did one outfit that was Harry Potter colors, but I just wore it for one of the pay-per-views. Yeah, I’ve done a lot of cosplay stuff, and it’s a lot of fun.”

On which fictional characters inspired her as a kid: “Mulan was the first female character that I realized was empowering as a woman. It’s obviously a fake story, but she went to battle for her father. She didn’t want her father to be drafted in the war, so she went herself. That was the first time I really saw a really strong female character growing up. ‘Cause I did grow up watching mostly Disney.”

On her favorite genre franchise: “I’m a really big Marvel person. I like Marvel. I am a big fan of the Avengers and Iron Man. I recently just bought a baby Groot, and I’m very happy about that. I’m obsessed with baby Groot. He just is my world. And I love horror movies. I love, love, love, love horror movies. I’m actually going to get ready to go to the new Halloween tonight, and I’m very excited about that. but I love anything that there’s a good villain and that’s just what I find appreciation with. I mean besides Disney, obviously. Everyone knows I’m a big Disney fan. You don’t even wanna open up that can of worms.”

On her favorite Disney villain: “Maleficent. I loved the movie. I thought it was great. I loved it. I thought the graphics were amazing. And it’s so cool when Disney remakes these and you see the villain’s point of view as well. It’s just so cool, and it always adds such a great aspect to everything. And the Alice in Wonderland movie that came out was awesome. They have The Nutcracker that’s getting ready to come out. I’m really excited to see that.”