– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss shared a story about her husband, music artist Ryan Cabrera, learning how to take a bump in the ring from Fit Finlay. According to Bloss, her husband was not a fan.

Alexa Bliss said on the subject (via Fightful), “My husband was like, ‘I didn’t know all this went into it.’ I got him in the ring once. Fit Finlay taught him how to bump. I gave him a tackle. He did not like that. Don’t worry, I have it on video.” She continued on Cabrera, “He took like an epsom salt bath for two weeks after that. He goes, ‘I don’t know how you do this. I respected what you do before, but now, this is a lot. You shouldn’t do this.’ [Laughs]. I’m used to it.”

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera were married in April 2022. They welcomed their first child together, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, in November 2023.