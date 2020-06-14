Alexa Bliss Makes Twitter Account Private After Social Media Harassment

Alexa Bliss has shut down public viewing access to her Twitter account after being harassed by people on social media. Bliss’ Twitter account is currently private, with only people that she has approved to follow her able to view her tweets.

The decision to take her Twitter account private came after she was harassed on social media by fans who were apparently angry at her for, of all things, not being public about her reported relationship with singer Ryan Cabrera. A fan shared screenshots from Bliss’ Instagram account where a couple of individuals went after her, including one who accused her of — of all things — “mentally damag[ing]” them because she liked other people’s posts comments and not theirs, stating, “If you actually appreciated me as a fan I wouldn’t be the person I would’ve turned out to be today.”

The fact that Alexa’s so-called “fans” seriously care that much about her relationship that they harass her enough to the point where she makes all her social media private is a shame. This is part of the reason why her account is private. People like this disgust me. pic.twitter.com/reiPD37ggE — taylor — fan account. (@fabulousfIair) June 13, 2020

In response to a question about her status, Bliss responded that she’s “fine, just tired of the harassment. Focusing on my mental health at the moment. Everyone stay being kind out there.” She also noted that people were trying to hack her account after she took it private.

As of this time, Bliss’ Instagram account is public and she posted on it earlier this morning to promote WWE Backlash. Her Twitter account remains private.