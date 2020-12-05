Andrade on His Family’s Legacy in Wrestling: ‘I Was Born To Do This’

– WWE Superstar Andrade released a new video to his and Charlotte Flair’s YouTube channel this week where he talks about his family history in the wrestling business, explaining why he was “born to do this.” That video and some highlights are available below.

Andrade on his family’s legacy in wrestling: “When I was a child, I remember my dad coming home late. I remember a few times, he had a bandage wrapped around his head, and you could see the blood coming through. I would watch quietly from the stairs how my mom would take care of my dad and clean his forehead. I am Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza. I was born November 3, 1989 in Gomez Palacio Durango, Mexico, a small town in the north of Mexico. Today, I am a third generation professional wrestler. Jose Andrade Estrada, lucha name El Moro, is my grandfather. The first wrestler in my family to open the doors to this business. I don’t have many memories of my grandfather because I was three years old when he passed away, but my grandfather left behind 10 children, in which seven of them became luchadores, continuing his legacy.”

On his uncle’s career ending injury in wrestling: “I Learned at a young age that this business requires many sacrifices. My oldest uncle, Jesus Andrade, was left temporarily paralyzed and in a coma from a back drop in a wrestling match in 1996. He was never able to return to the ring. When I was old enough to wrestle, he became one of my coaches.”

On receiving support from his father and becoming a star in Mexico: “My dad, Jose Andrade Salas, Brilliante, was never my coach, but he was always watching. He has always supported me in all my decisions, the biggest one, when I was 17, I went to Mexico City to make a name for myself in this business. I put the school and family second to make a name in all of Mexico. I went by Brilliante Jr. in my hometown and made a name for myself. When I moved to Mexico City, I was starting all over. I worked my way to the main event in the biggest company in Mexico: CMLL. I was now known as La Sombra.”

