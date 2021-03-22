Andrade Thanks Triple H, William Regal, and Paul Heyman Following WWE Release

As reported last night, Andrade has been released from the WWE after asking for it earlier this month. Now that he has been granted the release, Andrade took to Twitter to thank several people in WWE for supporting him during his time there.

He wrote: “I want to thank @TripleH, @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me.”

