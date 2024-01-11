Anna Jay Pays Tribute to Brodie Lee, Says He Gave Her Hope Early In Her Career

Following last night’s AEW Dynamite, Anna Jay spoke about Brodie Lee helping her early in her career and wrestling in a tribute match to him in Daily’s Place. Jay won the match for her team, forcing Skye Blue to tap out.

She said: “Yeah, he was really what started me here in AEW. He was here from the beginning when I was signed at 2021, he kind of took me under his wing. I was in the Dark Order to begin with and he’s somebody who kind of showed me what was right, what was wrong, what to do, what not to do and really helped me a lot. Now not having him is obviously really difficult, but tonight really sparked something in me that I haven’t had since then. He’s somebody who kind of gave me a lot of hope in the beginning. And now, recently, I just haven’t really had it and you know what, I feel like tonight, like I said, kind of sparked that in me. I feel like I’m ready again.”

When asked if Brodie would be proud of her, she immediately got emotional and added: “I hope so. I hope so, but I think like I said, tonight kind of has given me that fire again to keep going, where maybe I lost some of it. But now I do think I want to make him more proud.