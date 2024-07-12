Anthem Sports Group CRO Weighs In On Goals For TNA Distribution Deal

Anthem Sports Chief Revenue Officer Rob Kligman recently shared the company’s goals to improve TNA’s distribution through new deals. The promotion currently airs its weekly TV on AXS TV and TNA+, and Kligman spoke about their goals in an interview with EssentiallySports.

“The process for OTT, it’s a big distribution area,” Kligman said (per Fightful). “That’s something we’re looking for from an Anthem Sports Group perspective as we look at TNA, our wrestling deal, and for that, it’s right now on a lot of fast channels. OTT has given us an outlet that back 15-20 years ago wouldn’t have been around. The power of OTT is still going to be there. The simplicity of OTT is important, especially for opportunities that have content. We are content, and I still think content is king.”

He continued, “For us, OTT is not going to be the end factor. We’re going to look for a distribution deal that is going to be both OTT based, but also broadcast based to give us the largest audience possible. I don’t think OTT is going anywhere. It’s just going to continue to grow and people want to reach their content where they’re going to consume it and that’s a phone, a tablet, a pencil, from a gaming perspective. All these companies need to be on top of their game from an OTT perspective to make sure they’re streaming it in the places their consumers are going to watch it.”

OTT stands for “over the top” TV, which means distribution through platforms that bypass traditional television such as subscription services (aka TNA+), FAST channels (Free Ad-Supported TV) like Tubi or Amazon FreeVee, and the like.