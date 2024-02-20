Anthony Bowens Talks The Beginnings Of His Wrestling Career

The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens was on Compas On The Beat (per Wrestling Inc) for a new interview where he discussed his wrestling career and life before making it. Here are the highlights:

On the trajectory of his career:“Way back in 2012, I had stopped playing college baseball and I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my life,” Bowens said. “I was like, ‘Maybe pro wrestling,’ because I fell in love with it again around then, but I just didn’t know where to go, where to start training, how to get that process going.”

On seeing Santino Marella at a gym: “As I walked away, [Marella] stopped me and he said, ‘Hey, you look like a pro wrestler. Have you ever thought about becoming one?'” Bowens continued. “He gave me the number [of] Pat Buck, who is trainer/owner at Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy.”