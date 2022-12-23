Ari Daivari Comments on Parker Boudreaux’s TrustBuster Status After AEW Dynamite

Parker Boudreaux joined the new Mogul Affiliates on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and Ari Daivari has commented on Boudreaux’s status as a TrustBuster. As noted, Boudreaux came out and helped Swerve Strickland take out Keith Lee as part of the new stable on Wednesday’s show. Boudreaux was previously part of Daivari’s group, and the latter posted to Twitter to write:

“Parker will be a TrustBuster for life. I personally brought him to AEW to smash this roster! Tonight, he took down one of the biggest guys here! Remember kids, money ALWAYS talks… Thanks @swerveconfident #AEWDynamite #TrustBusters”