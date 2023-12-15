Ariane Andrew On Facing Sonny Kiss At Pound Town Wrestling, Planning The Show

Ariane Andrew faced Sonny Kiss at Pound Town Wrestling’s debut show in WeHo, California and she recently talked about how it came together. The WWE alumna spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.Co and you can see a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the match coming together: “I met Sonny officially at AEW when I had my one-time stint there and we just always stayed in contact… Ultimately [discussions of a bout] came down to us doing a singles match.”

According to Andrew, there were multiple ideas for what the match could be, and how to best train for her return, but she nearly bit off more than she could chew with all of her outside-the-ring responsibilities.

On putting together the show: “Trying to put together a whole company, plan a show, and now I’m getting in the ring … I don’t know how I’m going to pull this off. For me it was more important to make sure that the show went together… I don’t know how I pulled this off, to be honest.”