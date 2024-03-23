On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about his time on the WCW booking committee in the 1990s and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Arn Anderson on Hulk Hogan working with his old rivals from WWE early in his WCW run: “The only way to benefit a guy working with Hogan is, he needs to have heat. I can’t remember and put my finger on anybody who would have had heat at that particular time. Is there anybody you can think of with the company that was hot? Say, a Rick Rude, that would have been hot at the time. You could have put him in an angle done properly with Hogan, I think. It’s got to be — I don’t know, it’s just booking matches. You can book matches this guy against this guy, this guy against this guy. And you can put it in a town, it doesn’t mean it’s gonna draw. But you can have two or three matches that the audience cares about. And sometimes that’s enough to draw you a house. I thought it was just all rehash.”

On joining the WCW booking committee in 1994: “Well, Ric [Flair] brought me in. He brought me in to be part of the booking committee. And then [laughs] he loses his match [against Hulk Hogan with retirement stipulation], and he takes off. So, ‘Okay Arn, I want you to come in. You’re a smart guy. I want you to lend your expertise. You can help me, you can help Kevin [Sullivan], you know, you guys are a great idea guys.’ And then he left. And that left me and Kevin and Jimmy Hart sitting in there, we were the booking committee. So I was learning on the job.

“But basically what I offered, and the reason that he brought me in, I got a way with finishes, making stuff make sense, things of that nature, I could be, maybe consider myself the voice of reason. In a crazy business where we do a lot of haywire stuff, somebody had to be there to reel you back in and go, “Hey, wait a minute, that might be a little too far. How about this?”

On not enjoying the process: “I didn’t necessarily enjoy it, because it just meant more hours at the office. You gotta remember now, I’m still wrestling. And I’m still wrestling in a spot, the last three matches of the night every night. So if I went to a house show, I would be responsible for going around, laying out all the finishes for the entire show. And putting my match together as well, which I could have been on last night or second, the last or third to the last, but I still had to be available for questions, people want to make changes, all those things that go on during the show. And I’ve still got a main event match or at least the top match to wrestle.”

