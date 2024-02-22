Arn Anderson Recalls Thinking Dustin Rhodes Had Higher Ceiling Than Cactus Jack

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about working with a young Dustin Rhodes in 1994, Robert Fuller, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On teaming with Dustin Rhodes in WCW: “Well, they were an established team. And I know in my mind, I was just gonna go out and do what I do well. Not necessarily try to formulate this continuity with Dustin suddenly becoming a great team, because that’s not the way it works. That comes in time. It’s being together, and it’s your intuition about what’s fixing to happen, and it turned out to be right or wrong. You know, it all goes in to becoming a great team. I think we both just went in there to do what we did well and hopefully catch one of those guys on the roller skates and catch a fall on them.”

On whether fans got to see the best of Robert Fuller in WCW: “Well no, the best Robert Fuller prior to becoming Colonel Parker was as a babyface. You know, he was very good, a very good babyface with a lot of skills. Just like Jimmy Golden prior to Bunkhouse Buck was a great baby face. But when he became Colonel Parker, if you listen to that promo that he cuts on me — and it was pretty scathing one — from last week’s show, right? He cut a pretty good one. Listen to the verbiage, and listen to, go back and listen to it, and see how entertaining it is and how he never misses a beat. He doesn’t do anything that’s not flawless for that character. At he hit it every single time. You give him a mic, there was never an instance that he fumbled.”

On who he thought had a higher ceiling in 1994 – Dustin Rhodes or Cactus Jack: “Ah, I thought Dustin had a very bright future. I mean, he’s wrestling royalty. He’s a Rhodes. He’s young, he’s healthy and he’s picking it up. He picked up — he’s a Ricky Steamboat-type wrestler. He’s a wrestler. It’s not a gimmick, it’s not a — you know, he’s a natural. And whoever gave him that, if it was his dad, wasn’t being pompous. He saw what we all saw. He wasn’t natural. And he is a natural.”

