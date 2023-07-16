Arn Anderson Compares The Four Horsemen & Dangerous Alliance, What Was Different Between Them

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, while covering October 1992 in WCW, Arn Anderson talked about the comparisons between Four Horsemen & the Dangerous Alliance and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On if he recalls much about Jake Roberts leaving WCW in 1992 over a disagreement with Bill Watts: “Not really. Which tells me it was a quick entry and exit, right? …That was pretty hush-hush and at a higher level than anyone asked me about. Hey, I just showed up. I wrestled hard, tried to have the best match I could, and just move on, and that’s it. I didn’t get involved in politics I didn’t want to be involved in.”

On the differences and similarities between Four Horsemen and Dangerous Alliance: “Well, everybody could work in the Horseman. Everybody could work with the Dangerous Alliance. Plus when you had the world champion as your figurehead, Ric Flair, and he was the flagship of the industry at that time. Not just the company but the industry, you know? You always had that to fall back on if you’re one of the Horseman, as long as you had that, [it was], ‘Okay, but he’s still the world champion, and we had something to do with that.’ There was heat in that, there was substance, there was story there. And as long as we were out there protecting that world title, then if we were Tag Champions or held another title? Well fine, well and good. But we were good to go as long as we kept the world champion as our hood ornament, our flagship, we were good to go. We didn’t have that with the Dangerous Alliance.”

<On the Horsemen having a brand: “It was called success. And when people started questioning our success, we just said, ‘You know what, fine. Find some people that are going to be better than we are. Find some people that all you have to do is take it away from us. It’s on you. Come and get it.’ And when they didn’t, it made you whole, it made you legitimate. And people looked at us and knew exactly what to expect. There were no question marks anywhere, and we outperformed everybody. If you wanna be honest.”

