Arn Anderson Says JJ Dillon Was The Perfect Fit As Four Horsemen’s Manager

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about whether the Four Horsemen would’ve been different if Jim Cornette or Bobby Heenan had managed the stable instead of JJ Dillon and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether the Four Horsemen would’ve been different JJ Dillon didn’t manage it: “JJ was the perfect fit. Yeah, we didn’t need anybody to do our talking. Everybody could talk — EVERYBODY could talk, especially in that first group. Ole didn’t anybody talk for him. I didn’t, Tully didn’t. Ric didn’t. You know, we could all talk for ourselves. We didn’t — JJ was the administrator, and he just was the cherry on top.”

On why Heenan would have been overkill in the group: “Well, Heenan would have just taken the show over. And once they started the weasel stuff, you might as well just sit down for a minute. Because they were going to rock that arena with the weasel stuff.”

