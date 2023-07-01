Arn Anderson Names His Mount Rushmore Of Legit Wrestling Tough Guys

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about who he had on his interesting Mount Rushmore of tough guys in the pro wrestling business, the Fourhosemen’s travel ways, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Mount Rushmore of legit tough guys in wrestling: “Of course, Haku. Gotta put [Brock] Lesnar there, no choice but to put Lesnar there. I’m thinking probably Ron Simmons. Are we having three or are we having four? Well, before he had the car wreck, probably Dick Slater.”

On how the traveling chemistry changed in the Horsemen when Ole Anderson left: “Ole never traveled with us. He did his own thing, it was pretty well understood he was gonna do his whole thing. I don’t think Ole drank very much at all. He might have an occasional beer. He probably wanted to have his own car, be captain of his own ship, which I agree with 100%. You know, some people like to train early in the morning, no matter how much sleep they’ve had. Some like to go closer to when they have to go to work in the afternoon. So you can get a meal or two in you beforehand, and then you go and even shower at the gym — which is my favorite — on your way to work and then go to the arena, you know what I mean? Once I get up in the morning and work out, I’m up. So you lose a lot of sleep that way, and you lose a lot of meals that way. So he didn’t travel with us very often. Just occasionally, maybe if we landed somewhere and Flair had the limo and we were going straight to the arena, Ole would jump in there with us if we were coming back to the private plane to say, fly back to Charlotte or something.”

On whether Lex Luger and Barry Windham traveled with them: “Yeah, we traveled together, especially when we were on the road. If it was not drivable, if it was a private plane, to point A, from there to the arena, back to the airport to somewhere else, they would always ride with us. Ric was very generous on the limo. He had one everywhere he went and we were welcome along.”

