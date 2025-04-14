Arn Anderson Wasn’t a Fan Of 60-Man Battle Royale At WCW World War 3

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about the 60-man battle royal at World War 3 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the 60-man battle royal at World War 3: “I look at it purely from a performer’s standpoint. Battle royales will either be good or rotten, because there’s only so many things you can do in that setting. It’s just — you get 20 people in the ring, and people get involved in the match mentally, and they get rocking and rolling. And they forget, ‘Hey, there’s 19 other people in this ring. Before I get knocked on my ass, or before I throw a punch, or before I do anything, I better be aware of where those other people are.’

“Because if they’re right behind you and you get knocked on your can, you land on somebody’s knee, somebody gets injured. You got a guy trapped in the corner, guys walking up behind you, you go to throw a punch, you end up elbowing them in the teeth. There’s so many things that can happen during that much activity in one ring, much less three. And I just looked at it from a common sense standpoint. If you’re a fan, how many things can you watch at one time?”

On whether WCW was protecting Hulk Hogan by stripping the World Title for the battle royale: “I don’t know what the thought process actually was, to be honest with you. You can look at it [as] ‘Is it exciting?’ You got all these people, and it’s a spectacle. It absolutely is a spectacle. But still, it’s hard to watch more than one or two things at a time. And when the eliminations go down, if people aren’t watching that and keying in on that — especially if you’re at home. If you’re in the arena, you have a wider viewing area. You can see everything. When you’re home, you can’t necessarily; if the camera’s shooting something else, you get eliminated, I think you lose a little bit of reaction there. I wasn’t a huge fan of it. Let me put it to you that way.”

