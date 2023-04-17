Arn Anderson Speaks On The Passing Of His Son Barrett

As recently reported, the Anderson family suffered a tragic loss when Arn’s son Barrett passed away. Arn recently spoke about the tragedy on his podcast. You can read the Enforcer’s thoughts below.

“For those that don’t know, we had a real tragedy in the family. My son, Barrett, my older son, passed away on March the tenth. It was [an] earth-shattering event for our family. Other than the obvious negatives that surround that, no parent ever should have to bury a child. It doesn’t matter what age that child is. I just want to say, for all of the people out there have little beefs they think are big deals, or gripes with other people, or your employer, or who used to be your friend, or your family members? Means nothing, guys. Means absolutely nothing. There’s some things in this life, when you lose someone that you love so much, it just shatters all the other stupid shit that’s been going on in your life.”

“So I would just, to all those people, and I can’t tell you how many, yourself included Paul, who had so many kind words, and so much outpouring of love to our family, which has helped us get through this so far; I would just ask all of those listeners out there to hug your kids, scrap the beefs that don’t matter, spend every day like it was your last, cause it may very well be. And it can happen to anybody, anytime. I would just say to all our listeners, I was overwhelmed, my family was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love. I would just like to say thank you. I would just like to say this is a private, personal show. We try to get back behind the scenes of letting you see the real-life part of this industry. Nothing is more real life than this. I would just like to say please continue your prayers for our family. Myself, Brock, and Erin could really use it. And we appreciate it very much. Life will go on. It’ll have to.”

“We’re part of a club that nobody wants to be a part of. People that have lost children. It’s something that only a parent knows, and can feel, and understands. Like I said, I can’t thank everybody enough. The wrestling community has been incredible. [Brock]’s a strong young man. Let me tell you, if it wasn’t for him and Erin, I wouldn’t be sitting here right now. She’s a stronger woman, he’s a stronger man, than I am. They both are. There have been many times, just out of the blue, I’ve broke down and lost it. It’s just something pops in your head, and you lose control. Thank God for Brock, thank God for Erin, thank God for everyone that has shown how much that they care. And I can’t thank you enough.”

