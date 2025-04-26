Arn Anderson Reflects on the Impact of Triple H in Pro Wrestling

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about Triple H mentioning him in his WWE Hall of Fame speech and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Arn Anderson on Triple H mentioning him in his WWE Hall of Fame speech: “Well when he first started, he came to WCW and Ric knew him through Gold’s Gym up north when Ric owned his Gold’s Gym. So that’s how he met him, and he was training to be a wrestler and just a gentleman. Perfect gentlement from the first time you meet him, just really a quality guy. And we took him under our wing, let him travel with us, and figured out pretty quick he’s a non-drinker, so he was the designated driver. Yes, that is absolutely correct. We were renting Cadillacs back then, so I’m sure that was okay with him.

“And for him to mention me in his Hall of Fame speech was very generous. Very nice things to say. And you know, his speech was long, but when you had the kind of career he’s had, that really doesn’t seem like a long time to recap all the things he’s done for the business. And I think we owe him a debt of gratitude.”

On Triple H as a person and professional: “Yeah, just the way he handles his business and the way he wants to learn every single thing he can from everybody that he talks to that he can learn from. So he’s dedicated to being smart and business-like. And besides his ability to work and the fact that he looked like a million dollars too, he’s the whole entire package. He’s a smart, well spoken — you name it, he’s got no flaws…

“He knows his business like — like you said, he’s always looked like a million dollars. He’s learned the business side of it. He’s a great worker. Everybody that works with him is better the next morning for having worked with him. He’s — no holes, no flaws, nothing missing. He’s the guy to have as a figurehead of your company, that’s for sure.”

