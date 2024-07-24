– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, TNA Wrestling star Ash by Elegance spoke about her recent NXT Battleground appearance, and the commentators, Vic Joseph and Booker T, not knowing what to call her. She recently changed her ring name from Dana Brooke to Ash by Elegance after joining TNA. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ash by Elegance on the commentators not knowing to what to call her: “They didn’t know what to call me. Guys, I’m having an identity crisis. Call me whatever. I’m here to show up and show out. It gives another layer and opportunity to the NXT Superstars and TNA wrestlers. There’s so many amazing talents on both brands that may not be utilized in, I would like to say, their home in TNA or NXT. NXT has a lineup of superstars who are just waiting. I mean, I was once in their shoes before, like, ‘Come on.'”

On being part of TNA now: “And now, having the door open at TNA allows them to think further that, ‘Man, maybe I could go over there. It elevates the TNA brand and brings so many more eyes for the crossover promotion to happen. This is a wild time we’re in… Now, we’re embracing one another.”