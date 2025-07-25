Ash by Elegance Recalls Signing With TNA After WWE Exit, Wishes She Could Have Been Part of Evolution

Ash by Elegance recently looked back at her joining TNA after being released by WWE in 2023. The former Dana Brooke joined TNA at Hard To Kill 2024, and she spoke on Busted Open Radio about coming to the company. You can see highlights below (per Fightful)

On being contacted by TNA: “It was a blessing when Tommy Dreamer and Gail Kim reached out to me and they were like, ‘Listen, we’ve seen what you’ve done. We see what you can do.’ And Tommy got on the phone and was like, ‘I believe in you.’ Like, ‘I know what you’re capable of.’ We had interactions in WWE when he would be in WWE backstage, and he’s like, ‘You just need a chance,’ and I was like, ‘Yes, Tommy, I understand’ but, it’s like this PTSD coming over from WWE to a new promotion because it’s just like, well, okay, am I just getting fed all this stuff? Or is it actually gonna happen? And over in TNA, it happens, it happens. What they say goes. They give you an opportunity, they give you a shot, they give you a chance…”

On not being part of WWE Evolution 2025: “I will say, it did sting a little bit because I’m like, ‘Hey, you know, I was in the first one. I would love to get a call to be in the second one, and this would just show the crossover between TNA and WWE.’ But you know what? I can’t cry over spoiled milk. I’m very proud of all the other women that were involved.”