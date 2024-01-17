Ash by Elegance on Her TNA Debut, Has Her Sights Set on the Knockouts Championship

– Ring the Belle recently interviewed newly signed TNA Knockout Ash by Elegance (formerly Dana Brooke), who made her TNA debut last weekend at Hard to Kill. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ash by Elegance on signing with TNA: “It is official. The big secret is out. I am signed with TNA Wrestling, which is an amazing opportunity, and I can not wait to explore that Knockouts Division.”

On appearing during the Knockouts Title matchup: “It was spectacular. While that Knockouts Title match was going on, I just wanted to make my way out to the ring, and let my presence be known, and watch an amazing match with one of my old coworkers, Trinity. So I was really excited to show up and watch her against Jordynne, which was an amazing, amazing match. But also wanted to make a statement and let everybody know that my eyes are on that Knockouts Title.”