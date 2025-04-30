Ashante Thee Adonis Goes Off on Karmen Petrovic After Being Dumped On WWE NXT

Ashante Thee Adonis found himself dropped — literally — by Karmen Petrov ic on WWE NXT, and he’s not taking it well. Tuesday night’s show saw Ashante get Petrovic a Women’s North American Championship match without giving her much time to prepare, and he referred to it as ‘their’ title match. After the match, Ashante was talking to Petrovic who tried to walk away, and when he grabbed her arm she turned and leveled him with a roundhouse kick.

Ashante posted to Twitter to go off on Petrovic afterward, writing:

“Guess What Baby Girl, I Wanted You But I Never Needed You. My Homie Told Me You Aint The One. I Went Out Of My Way To Focus On One Girl, YOU, And You Just Showed Me Why I Need 10. You Never Fully Committed. You Gave Me THAT WEAK ASS KISS And I Shoulda Known Right There. You Stay Not Answering My calls, Stay Leaving Me On Delivered, Well Guess What, Now Imma Deliver Myself To Another. Actually A Few Of Them. I Got A Roster. Your Trial Has Ended! @karmen_wwe”