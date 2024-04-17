Athena Discusses Mercedes Mone Adding Star Power to AEW

– During a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena discussed the level of star power that Mercedes Mone brings to AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Athena on what Mercedes Mone brings to AEW: “She adds star power. She adds confidence, right? Like I think for so long, like we as a women’s division, especially in AEW, we’re having these great matches and we had stars, right? But we were trying to breach the ceiling of star power and I think Mercedes Mone brings that to the table. From her being in the Mandalorian to her being a multi-time world champion to just the charisma and aura that she brings into every moment that she’s on TV. I really feel like that is what’s going to set this women’s division over the edge in AEW.”

On how Mone brings up the women she’s in the ring with: “On top of that, it’s not that she’s doing it by herself. She’s bringing these women up with her, right? Like your Willow, Kris Statlander, Julia, Skye Blue, right? They’re all in the same scene as her. I think that’s really cool that we’re doing that. Now, with that being said, your Minion Overlord is just tiers above her. Tiers above her, like she’s doing great over there, we’re doing the Minion Overlord’s work over here.”

Mercedes Mone will be appearing on tonight’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, starting at 8:00 pm EST.