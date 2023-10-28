Athena Reveals Opponents She Would Love to Face

– During a recent appearance on K & S WrestleFest, ROH Women’s Champion Athena discussed some of her dream matchups of women she would like to wrestle, including Beth Phoenix, Giulia, and more. She stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I’ve always wanted a match with Beth Phoenix. I’ve always wanted a match with Jazz. I would probably want to say Manami Toyota, just to see how that would go. Mercedes Mone, Giulia. I have a lot on my list. I have a lot.”