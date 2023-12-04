Athena Comments On ROH Final Battle Match, Hopes Billie Starkz’ Dad Is In Front Row

Athena is set to defend her ROH Women’s World Title against Billie Starkz at Final Battle, and she sent a message to Starkz and her dad about the match. Starkz’ father is indie photographer Robert Starkz-Bellamy, aka Mouse, Athena replied to a tweet from him about the match to express her frustration with Starkz (and promote the match, of course).

Starkz-Bellamy wrote on Twitter:

“My kid is going to be on a @ringofhonor PPV. We would make tons of trips to Nashville, Dayton, and so on to #WatchROH This is a surreal moment…”

Athena retweeted the post and added:

“I hope you are sitting front row, because I cannot wait to show the world how you failed as a parent! #AndForeverROHChamp With love and anger -Athena

#MinionOverlord”