AEW News: Athena Sets Record For Longest-Reigning Champion In ROH, Dean Malenko On Hey! (EW)
September 15, 2024 | Posted by
– Athena is now the all-time longest reigning champion in Ring of Honor. The ROH star hit 646 days as ROH Women’s World Champion on Sunday, surpassing Samoa Joe’s legendary 645 day reign that ran from March 2023 to late December 2024.
Athena has defended the title 22 times during her reign, most recently at Death Before Dishonor where she defeated Queen Aminata. She next defends the title at Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence against Gisele Shaw.
– The latest episode of Hey! (EW) is online with guest Dean Malenko:
