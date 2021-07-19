Atsushi Onita Says Britt Baker Helped Motivate Him to Start FMV:E

Atsushi Onita recently relauched FMW as FMW:E, and he credited Britt Baker as helping inspire him to do so in a new interview. Onita announced the launch of FMW Explosion, a revival of the 1990s Japanese deathmatch promotion, in June and he told Inside the Ropes that Baker’s Lights Out Match with Thunder Rosa motivated him to want to include women’s wrestling in the promotion.

“I saw Britt Baker’s match at AEW a while back,” Onita told the site. “It was bloody and gutsy, and it was cool. When I entered CZW, there was a good hardcore woman wrestler, and a few years ago at WrestleMania, WWE also focused on women. If motivated women get together, I would like to do an explosion deathmatch for women wrestlers.”

The company’s first show took place on July 4th.