– In a new promo posted by NJPW on Twitter, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) proposed a Triple Threat match for the titles against Motor City Machine Guns and LA Dojo’s Kevin Knight and The DKC at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street. You can check out that promo below.

Aussie Open proposed the matchup since the Machine Guns were next in line, but they also received a challenge from Knight and The DKC. Rumble on 44th Street is scheduled for October 28 at the Times Square Palladium in NYC. Here’s the lineup:

* Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. Kazuchika Okada and Eddie Kingston

* KOPW 2022: Shingo Takagi and El Phantasmo

* Triple Threat NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships Match: Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. Kevin Knight and The DKC