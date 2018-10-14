Off-Air Notes for Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame Following Austin Aries and Johnny Impact Brawl

– PWInsider has some off-air notes for last night’s Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame event. During the Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Abyss, after Austin Aries showed up and got into a brawl with Johnny Impact before Abyss and Impact officials separated them. This is when the video feed for the event was cut.

After the broadcast was cut, Abyss and Johnny Impact reportedly started screaming and cursing at each other and tried to start fighting again. Abyss is said to have used himself as a human shield to separate the two. There was said to be some shoving, and Taya Valkyrie reportedly started crying before Impact and Aries were removed from the area.