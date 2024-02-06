Austin Aries on Never Getting to be the Heel in WWE

– During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, former WWE Superstar Austin Aries discussed his run in the company and not getting to use his heel character during his run. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Austin Aries on not getting to play a heel in WWE: “I never got to be the heel Austin Aries that I think is where I have the most value. I was kind of pigeonholed because Neville was doing such an amazing job in his role that they needed a babyface against him. But I really felt if I had been given an opportunity to be what I had been all those years before I got there that there was a lot more value to be had with me in that.”

On the idea for his heel character: “Ultimately, it’s always about the good guy persevering in the end, so the more dastardly I can be, the most I can make you believe that I’m a terrible human being, the higher I’m going to be able to take you when I finally get what I deserve.”