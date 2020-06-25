Austin Aries Set To Launch Podcast, Reveals Email Clearing Him Of Sexually Harassing Christy Hemme In 2013

Austin Aries announced on Twitter that he will be launching his own podcast and in the same tweet, revealed an email that cleared him of sexually harassing Christy Hemme in 2013. The claim was that he, while in character, stood up in the corner of Impact, trapping Hemme. Aries wrote that TNA management was supposed to publish the quote but never did. Late last year, he went into detail about his take on the incident.

Aries previously released a statement as part of the #SpeakingOut movement stating that he and his character are not the same.