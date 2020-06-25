wrestling / News
Austin Aries Set To Launch Podcast, Reveals Email Clearing Him Of Sexually Harassing Christy Hemme In 2013
Austin Aries announced on Twitter that he will be launching his own podcast and in the same tweet, revealed an email that cleared him of sexually harassing Christy Hemme in 2013. The claim was that he, while in character, stood up in the corner of Impact, trapping Hemme. Aries wrote that TNA management was supposed to publish the quote but never did. Late last year, he went into detail about his take on the incident.
Aries previously released a statement as part of the #SpeakingOut movement stating that he and his character are not the same.
Finished recording EP1 of my podcast w/ @JustinLeeper_yo. It’s personal, emotional and transparent. In honor of what’s to come, here’s a 2013 email to my lawyer with a quote from Christy Hemme that was supposed to be posted by TNA clearing me of sexual harassment. #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/ZiM2q0FAuf
— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) June 24, 2020
Please read. Thank you. #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/j0XxHT1dLr
— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) June 23, 2020
