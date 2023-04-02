Austin Theory Retains United States Title At Wrestlemania (Pics, Clips)

Austin Theory is still your United States champion after he defeated John Cena at Wrestlemania 39. Cena survived offense from Theory early in the match to get the STF, but the referee was down when Theory tapped. Theory hit a low blow and A-Town Down to get the win.

Theory has been US champion for 126 days after winning it at Survivor Series: Wargames. This is his second reign. You can follow along with our live coverage of Wrestlemania here.

