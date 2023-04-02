wrestling / News
Austin Theory Retains United States Title At Wrestlemania (Pics, Clips)
Austin Theory is still your United States champion after he defeated John Cena at Wrestlemania 39. Cena survived offense from Theory early in the match to get the STF, but the referee was down when Theory tapped. Theory hit a low blow and A-Town Down to get the win.
Theory has been US champion for 126 days after winning it at Survivor Series: Wargames. This is his second reign. You can follow along with our live coverage of Wrestlemania here.
And this is why John Cena is the GOAT.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ozjv2PsneM
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
You know what to do Stu 🫡#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/58sfvB9dDD
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
#USChampion @_Theory1 fights DIRTY against @JohnCena at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/jOgKZvFgit
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
Vintage @JohnCena submits #USChampion @_Theory1 at #WrestleMania … but the referee didn't see it! pic.twitter.com/cszCK5opBv
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
To be the man, you've got to beat the man 🫡@_Theory1 with the biggest win of his career!
He knocks off one of the greatest of all-time to retain the United States Championship 🇺🇸 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/hYcufCMC85
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1642323584369434625
