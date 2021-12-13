Austin Theory Wants to Retire John Cena At Wrestlemania

In an interview with Alternative Sport (via Wrestling Inc, Austin Theory said that he would like to wrestle John Cena at Wrestlemania and ultimately retire him. Here are highlights:

On if he’d rather win the tag titles with Cena or retire him: “I think for Austin Theory, yeah, you’d have to really not see Cena anymore ’cause I’d have to retire him. I’d have to do it, man.”

On making Wrestlemania: “For myself, I love going at a steady pace and being prepared for every time I’m pushed forward to a situation. Yeah, I think a United States Championship match [at WrestleMania] would be cool. An Intercontinental Championship match, a WWE Championship match. I think, for Austin Theory, it’s not about how everybody else sees things like, ‘Oh, the Universal Title is the biggest match. Oh, the United States title is not as big.’ I think every match on WrestleMania stands alone for itself. So, I think anything I do on that show, it’ll just be great. So I can’t really pinpoint a certain thing because I think everything you can do at WrestleMania is great, so let’s just see what happens and I’ll definitely be prepared for it, whatever it is.”