Authors of Pain Discuss Their WWE Releases, Uncertainty During Pandemic

– Ango recently interviewed former WWE Superstars and tag team champions Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar), who discussed their exits from WWE in September 2020. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Akam on getting released by WWE: “We departed from the company, it was nothing negative about it. COVID had just started, we were in a pretty big storyline at the time. What happened was, we couldn’t travel anymore. COVID was very strong, we were asked to do something, like go back, and we opted out of it. We didn’t feel comfortable doing it. That was the big thing. Nobody really knew. ‘What happened with AOP?’ Nothing, we opted out to stay with family, take care of our family and be home.”

On not having any ill will toward WWE: “There was a lot of uncertainty, all across the board. WWE officials, there was uncertainty with what they wanted to do, and as far as humans and family men, we had our own uncertainties of what we wanted to do for our families. That’s all it was, there was nothing else to it. We have no ill will towards the company. They booked us good and treated us well. Nothing negative about it.”

Rezar on his bicep injury and opting out of a plan from WWE during COVID-19 pandemic: “I healed fast and was fully recovered in four months time. I took a hotel next to the facility in Pittsburgh to do my rehab. They came back with a plan, we opted out of it. We thought our personal needs were more important at that time. COVID hit, we wanted to be with family. We took that decision to go home, recover fully, we stayed in really good contact. The last twelve months, we worked harder than we ever did,” he said. “We stayed silent for a reason, we wanted to come back with a

bang. We obviously had a lot of offers, a lot of talks. We felt like the right thing hasn’t really got us yet.”

During the interview, the wrestlers also said that they missed the fans and wanted to return to wrestling now that live fans are back. Currently, they are also launching a wrestling NFT metaverse project called BullApePlanet.