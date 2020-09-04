wrestling / News
WWE Releases Authors of Pain
September 4, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced the release of Akam and Rezar aka the Authors of Pain.
“WWE has come to terms on the release of Akam and Rezar (AOP),” the company announced via its website. “We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”
The tag team hasn’t been on WWE TV since Akam suffered a biceps tear in March during the duo’s run as Seth Rollins’ henchmen.
It was previously reported by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Akam and Rezar were expected to return to action between late September and the end of the year.
