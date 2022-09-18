AWF Brawl At The Hilltop Complete Results 09.17.2022: Locked & Loaded Tournament & More

American Wrestling Federation held the Brawl At The Hilltop event in Woodville, WI on September 17. You can find the full results (via AWF) below.

*Tournament Match: Alvin Falcone def. Down Town Petey Brown

*Tournament Match: August Matthews def. Davey Bang & Uriah Upton

*Tournament Match: Cold Stone Tim Boston def. JJ Rogue

*Tournament Match: Jackson Larkin def. Drake Daniels

*Crixus, Jaxson Slater, & The Incredible Ivan def. Tommie Douglas, Alfonso Gonzalez, & Sean Galway

*Locked and Loaded Final: Alvin Falcone def. August Matthews, Tim Boston, & Jackson Larkin