AWF Brawl At The Hilltop Complete Results 09.17.2022: Locked & Loaded Tournament & More
American Wrestling Federation held the Brawl At The Hilltop event in Woodville, WI on September 17. You can find the full results (via AWF) below.
*Tournament Match: Alvin Falcone def. Down Town Petey Brown
*Tournament Match: August Matthews def. Davey Bang & Uriah Upton
*Tournament Match: Cold Stone Tim Boston def. JJ Rogue
*Tournament Match: Jackson Larkin def. Drake Daniels
*Crixus, Jaxson Slater, & The Incredible Ivan def. Tommie Douglas, Alfonso Gonzalez, & Sean Galway
*Locked and Loaded Final: Alvin Falcone def. August Matthews, Tim Boston, & Jackson Larkin
