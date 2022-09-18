wrestling / News
AWF Takedown At The Tee Complete Results 09.16.2022: AWF Championship, Tag Team Championship, & More
September 18, 2022 | Posted by
The Takedown at the Tee event was held on September 16 by American Wrestling Federation at Lost Spur Golf and Event Center in Minnesota. You can see the full results (per AWF) below.
*AWF Tag Team Championships: Lorebin Cometh (Darin Corbin & Heavy Metal Lore) def. Super Thunder Frog & Big O. Possum
*Uriah Upton def. Tommie Douglas (w/ Spotlight Mike)
*New High Glass Grand Championship: Nick “The Natural” Nelson def. Alvin Falcone, Brandon Gore, & Down Town Petey Brown
*Jaxon Slater def. Security Guard
*AWF Championship: Bill Williams def. Jordan
More Trending Stories
- Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE
- Kevin Nash Shares His Opinion On AEW Events And Tony Khan’s Complaints
- Triple H Reportedly Set To Bring In More Surprises For WWE
- Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man