AWF Takedown At The Tee Complete Results 09.16.2022: AWF Championship, Tag Team Championship, & More

The Takedown at the Tee event was held on September 16 by American Wrestling Federation at Lost Spur Golf and Event Center in Minnesota. You can see the full results (per AWF) below.

*AWF Tag Team Championships: Lorebin Cometh (Darin Corbin & Heavy Metal Lore) def. Super Thunder Frog & Big O. Possum

*Uriah Upton def. Tommie Douglas (w/ Spotlight Mike)

*New High Glass Grand Championship: Nick “The Natural” Nelson def. Alvin Falcone, Brandon Gore, & Down Town Petey Brown

*Jaxon Slater def. Security Guard

*AWF Championship: Bill Williams def. Jordan