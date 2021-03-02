Backstage Details On NWA’s Return, Who Is Expected To Take On Larger Role With Company

The NWA will make its return on March 21, with the promotion holding its first pay-per-view of 2021 with Back For The Attack on FITE. NWA Powerrr is also back and will air weekly on FITE starting on March 23. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on the NWA’s return.

According to Johnson, NWA Powerrr will be taped in its usual location at GBS Studios in Atlanta. There was reportedly interest from “at least one other streaming platform” before the company signed a deal with FITE.

Additionally, Johnson reports that NWA Champion Nick Aldis will play a significant role both in and out of the ring for the promotion as one of several people leading the charge. Billy Corgan will continue to be the booker for the company, and Pat Kenney (aka Simon Diamond) is expected to be in charge of talent relations.

Johnson also stated that in addition to Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke, Tim Storm, Thunder Rosa, and Kamille being advertised for Back For The Attack, Homicide is likely to return as well, with the company planning to debut “a number of new talents” after the long pause during the pandemic.