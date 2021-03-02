NWA Returning With Live PPV Event Back for the Attack on March 21, Will Air on FITE TV

– As previously noted, there have been a lot of questions lately surrounding the status of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) following the organization pulling all its video content from YouTube. There were reports of the promotion having a new TV deal and place and the company returning to taping original TV content later this month. FITE TV has now confirmed that the National Wrestling Alliance will be returning with a live pay-per-view event, Back for the Attack, later this month.

Back for the Attack will be streamed live on FITE TV on March 21 at 4:00 pm EST. The event is priced at $19.99. Here’s the official description:

On March 21st NWA is back on FITE! Back for the Attack is the first PPV event of NWA in 2021 and will be big, and historic! The event features the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA stars Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke aka The Pope, Tim Storm, Kamille, and many more. Tune in, order today and watch on FITE!

The previous report by F4WOnline.com earlier this week noted that the plan was for the company to resume taping new content starting on March 21, which is the date of this event.