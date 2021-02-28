NWA to Reportedly Resume TV Tapings Next Month

– As previously reported, there have been rumors going around that there’s apparently a “larger deal” in the works for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). Fans recently started speculating on the wrestling organization’s status after all their videos were pulled from YouTube. According to a report by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio and F4WOnline.com, NWA will be holding its next set of TV tapings to resume original content starting next month.

Per the report, NWA has a set of TV tapings scheduled from March 21 to 24. It’s unknown where the TV tapings are taking place, or if fans will be allowed to be in attendance. Previously, taped its shows in Atlanta, Georgia since the company relaunched in October 2019.

The National Wrestling Alliance held its last TV tapings in late January 2020. The last new episode of NWA Powerrr ran in mid-May of last year. Since that time, NWA has had their champions appear on both AEW and UWN programming to defend their titles. Also, current NWA World Women’s champion Serena Deeb is currently signed to AEW. Former women’s champion Thunder Rosa has also been a regular on AEW programming since last year.

Additionally, Meltzer had previously reported earlier that another “positive announcement” unrelated to AEW would be coming this week with regards to why NWA’s content was pulled from YouTube.

The update from Wrestling Observer is in line with another report from PWInsider, which noted that NWA is not shutting down and announcement is forthcoming.