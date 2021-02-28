Update on Announcement Regarding NWA Pulling Videos From YouTube

The NWA caused a stir this weekend when they pulled their videos from YouTube, and a new report says an announcement related to the move is on the way. As reported yesterday, the company removed all their videos from the platform and Dave Meltzer had said that there will be “something announced in the next few days which is a good thing. Would not have to do with AEW.”

PWInsider reports that the company is not being shut down, and sources close to the matter said that the removal of the videos is part of a “larger deal in place.” There’s no word on when that announcement may come.